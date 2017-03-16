Freeport prom-posal going viral

A Freeport High student made his prom-posal this week and it's getting a lot of attention.

Tanner Calderon had his homemade sign all ready for his best friend Abby Smith. A poster cut out in the shape of home plate that read "Can I steal you for prom?".

As Abby walked up to Tanner, a camera records the entire prom-posal. Abby says yes and hugs her best friend. The video has nearly 50,000 views on Facebook and hundreds of people commenting about how heartwarming it is. One reason it's getting so much attention is because Tanner has down syndrome. The junior is well known and well liked throughout the school. Abby, who is a sophomore, says she didn't think twice about saying yes to Tanner and the fact that he has down syndrome isn't something that changes the great person he is.

He plans to take Abby to a restaurant in Rockford and bowling after the dance.

Freeport High School's prom is on May 6.