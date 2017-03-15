Belvidere coordinates relief efforts for apartment fire victims

The City of Belvidere is coordinating efforts to help victims of Friday's fire in Belvidere.

The Boone County Community Foundation is accepting donations at Alpine Bank on 600 S. State Street. The city is also looking for landlords with available units to re-house the victims of the fire. On Friday a fire broke out at an apartment building on Jackson Street. One 36-year-old woman died and dozens were hurt.

If you have furniture of other items to donate, call the Community Action Agency at 779-348-7570 and leave your contact information.