Local partnership curbs unnecessary 911 calls and ER visits

The Rockford Fire Department says emergency calls are on the rise in Rockford. Chief Derek Bergsten says a lot of those calls could be avoided.

"At the rate we're going. It doesn't matter how many ambulances we have we need to address the proactive side. 50% of our calls are non-emergency.

That do not need lights or siren or do not need to go to the emergency room but that's the only option we have."

Which is where he says a partnership is coming to the rescue. The Mobile Integrated Health Partnership between Rockford Fire and SwedishAmerican is tackling unnecessary 911 calls.

"We'll decide if you need to go by ambulance or we can arrange a visit or an appointment with your primary care physician," says Bergsten.

A paramedic is paired with SwedishAmerican patients the hospital identified as frequent ER visitors. Not because they need emergency care, but because they have nowhere else to turn. Instead of calling 911, now these people call the paramedic. He not only helps with medical issues, but gives guidance on everything from insurance questions to housing issues.

"Meeting with them and identifying what their needs are then partnering with all the resources in our community to make sure they get the help they need."

"The backside, the success stories of improved housing, improved social networks, improved of patients' ability to take care of themselves."

So far, hospital admissions of these patients dropped by more than 50%. Readmissions have dropped 100%.

"Two benefits: one you're not consuming a resource," says Schiller. "Therefore making it available for others. And then, just the cost. Readmissions are generally not paid for."

Right now there is only one paramedic dedicated to the program. Chief Bergsten says he hopes to expand the program in the future.