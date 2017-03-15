Winnebago Co. chief judge addresses concern over bond assignments

Most people who bond out on felonies in Winnebago County are not re-arrested on new felony charges.

That's a misconception the county's chief judge wanted to clarify with Rockford Police Chief Dan O'Shea.

"We talked about the concerns we all share about making sure bond is set appropriately, to ensure that offenders appear when and as directed, and hopefully they don't re-offend when they are out on bond," said Chief Judge Joseph McGraw.

The meeting between Chief Judge McGraw and Police Chief O'Shea came after O'Shea spoke out against the judges earlier this month.

On March 4, the Rockford Register Star reported that O'Shea said police make arrests, the state's attorneys prosecute the perpetrators and its the judges who fail to uphold their end of fighting crime because they set bonds too low.

But McGraw says the statement is misguided and that in 2016, 92% of people released on bond were not re-arrested for a new felony.

"If we are doing our job reasonably well, I think statistically you'll see the kinds of results I've just spoken about. More than 90 percent will not re-offend while on bail. So, in that sense i think it shows the methods we're using, the procedures we're using, the practices are effective," said Chief Judge McGraw.

Wednesday, Chief O'Shea declined an interview with 13 WREX.

However in the press release he says he has a better understanding of the way bail works in the justice system.



