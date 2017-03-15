RVC women ready for Nationals

The Rock Valley College women's basketball team looks to add to the school's trophy case with a national championship this weekend. The dynamic duo of Jaycee Cleaver and Tierra McGowan is a big reason for the Lady Eagles' success this season.

The two sophomores complement one another perfectly on the court. McGowan can score at will inside, while Cleaver stretches the defense with her three-point shooting.

"When I see her in the corner and I don't have it, I just pass it out to her," McGowan said. "I know she'll make the shot if I don't have it. If they're triple-teaming me I know she'll be wide open. So it's good to count on her."

Cleaver feels the same way about her teammate who can dominate inside.

"I haven't really had that in high school," the Dakota grad said. "Coming here and having a 6'3" girl is nice because [defenders] don't know when to go inside to defend and she can kick it back out and I'm there to shoot the ball. So we're a pretty good duo."

Another key component to the team is Auburn grad Chrisseesha Clark. The sophomore guard has grown immensely in her two years on campus.

"I'm really, really proud of her," RVC head coach Misty Opat said of Clark. "Early on in her career and when she was at Auburn, she was an emotional kid. She's learned how to maintain a plateau level. It's been huge for us."

Clark credits coach Opat with her transformation, both on and off the court.

"She's helped me grow a lot as far as my attitude, my defense and education-wise," Clark said of her coach. "I feel like she's a big role model for me and for others. I love her so much. For me to leave her, it's going to really hurt me."

Clark and the rest of the sophomores hope they can leave her with another championship trophy and some rings for their fingers. Rock Valley opens the NJCAA DIII National Tournament Thursday against Brookdale at 4 p.m.