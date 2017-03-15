NIU's Woollacott gaining confidence in freshman season

The Northern Illinois women's basketball team qualified for postseason play for the first time since 1995. The Huskies will face South Dakota State Thursday night in the WNIT first round. Freshman Abby Woollacott has seen her game progress as the team got deeper into its season.

"Being able to play my freshman year I just gained a lot of confidence," Woollacott said.

The Rockford Lutheran grad has played in 24 games for NIU, averaging about six minutes per game. She's learned what it takes to succeed at the Division I level.

"I know exactly what I need to do in order to make adjustments for seasons to come," Woollacott said. "And I know exactly what I need to do to be effective for this team next year. I think it was good getting some playing time this year."

Woollacott and her Huskie teammates play at South Dakota State Thursday night at 7 p.m. to try to keep their season alive.