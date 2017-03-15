Athlete of the Week - Jace Warkentien

Winnebago baseball player Jace Warkentien is our OSF St. Anthony's Athlete of the Week. Warkentien is the ace lefty in Winnebago's pitching rotation, and looks to have a strong senior season.

"We're hungry," Warkentien said. "We're always pretty decent, but we've never gone that far. We just want to get our name out there."

Warkentien's name is known around the Big Northern Conference, and at Western Illinois University, where he'll play Division I college baseball.

After he finished his football season, Warkentien realized his high school days will come to a close at the end of this baseball season.

"I have one sport left and have to make the most of it," Warkentien said.

Winnebago opens the season in Jacksonville, Ill., with a tournament this weekend.