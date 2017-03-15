Rockford mayoral candidates greet community at 13 WREX mayoral debate

Candidates running to be Rockford's next mayor all call for bold leadership to get the city out of its violent crime problem, to reduce its blight and to develop its citizens and resources for its future. How that happens is where Independent candidates Rudy Valdez and Ronnie Manns, Republican Brian Leggero, and Democrat Tom McNamara differ.



On Wednesday night, all four candidates participated in a public debate to help the community prepare to make its final decision in April.



13 WREX, along with the League of Women Voters and the Rockford Register Star, hosted the debate at Rockford University's Burpee Center. 13 WREX anchors Sean Muserallo and Kristin Crowley were panelists along side the Star's Chuck Sweeny. Rockford University professor Bob Evans moderated the event.



Candidates on Crime



First, the candidates had to answer the most pressing issue the city faces: Its violent crime problem. Sweeny specifically asked them if they would add to the Rockford Police Department's force.



Both Manns and Leggero said they would push for the department to use the resources it already has more effectively. Meanwhile, McNamara said he would push for more resources for police, as well as programs that focus on the city's youth.



Valdez said he can't answer that question until RPD reaches its existing threshold for more officers -- there are still 11 open positions there.



"We need to look at other avenues before we start hiring more police officers," Valdez said.



Candidates on Being Pro-Business



The conversation shifted to city spending and its balance between pushing for new developments while keeping a closer eye on the city's budget, which was in the red for the most recent fiscal year. How do the candidates propose pro-business measures without the city going broke?



Leggero spoke out specifically about a current proposal in front of City Council: the redevelopment of the former Amerock factory in to a luxury hotel suites and conference center.



"These projects should be left up to the private sector," Leggero said.



Valdez differed from Leggero, calling for more investments by the city in to developments like the indoor market, which passed through council Monday.



"We can't be short-sighted." He continued, "The community won with the indoor market, but it shouldn't have taken this long. From a business standpoint, we drag things on."



McNamara says there is too much red tape right now that prevents businesses from taking root in the city. He says he would remove some of the hurdles in the process, and make the city more accessible online.



Manns, however, said it's not about what businesses must go through; he says it's about citizens not having enough disposable incomes to invest in those businesses. He said he'd introduce policies that give money back to the citizens.



Candidates on Street Lights



Two candidates, Independent Valdez and Republican Leggero, say part of their plan to fight crime would be to restore streetlights in the city.



Back in 2011, Rockford took down 800 residential streetlights to save money. It was a move met with mixed reaction from city leaders and residents because some believe a decrease in streetlights meant an increase in crime.



Through a Freedom of Information Act request, 13 News obtained documents on crime statistics in six neighborhoods across the city that had many streetlights removed. 13 News reviewed Group A offenses, the most serious acts. And what we found was from 2006 to 2015, crime actually decreased since those lights were removed.



Valdez says the city's street lighting is more of a perception issue and that the lights help residents feel safe. He also says he would work with lighting companies to replace lights over a 5-year period.



Meanwhile, Leggero says criminals prosper in the dark.



Manns approach is simple: He says anywhere citizens feel unsafe, the city should install a streetlight.



McNamara didn't not push crime on this issue. Instead, he says streetlights should be used as a mechanism to reduce blight.



"We need to look at how we give infrastructure dollars to our neighborhoods. It should go where it's needed and not spread equally," McNamara said.



Candidates on Property Taxes



The next question focused on property taxes, but not necessarily the city's rate. 13 News Anchor Kristin Crowley asked the candidates what they would do to lessen the burden of other taxing bodies like the park and school districts.



Manns did not answer the question, while Leggero continued its call for a full forensic audit to ensure there is no waste in city spending of tax dollars.



McNamara said he would continue to build on work done in the past 4 years to reduce the tax levy. He also said that as mayor, he'll appoint fiscally conservative people to those taxing bodies to help lower the burden.



Valdez used his time to make a call for collaboration between the city and county. Along with McNamara, he pointed to the area's 911 call centers as an example of something that could be combined.



Candidates on How They Compare to Mayor Morrissey



One candidate will replace current Mayor Larry Morrissey, who has been at the city's helm for over a decade. 13 News asked the candidates how they compare to the current leader as well as how they would be different.



McNamara praised Morrissey's use of the 1 percent infrastructure tax and revitalizing downtown Rockford. However McNamara says he'd work to build better relationships with city aldermen and local business leaders.



Leggero says he's not a fan of Morrissey's work in the city and the direction he's taken it in. He pledges to have an open-door policy if elected, and would ask for more public opinion before making decisions.



Valdez agreed with McNamara when it comes to positive influence by Mayor Morrissey. He did voice concerns over Morrissey's relationships with aldermen. He says he'd improve those relationships and offer office spaces for aldermen in City Hall.



Manns says he aligns himself with Mayor Morrissey, but questioned the current mayor's involvement in different investment programs in China.



The next major public forum with the candidates will be March 23. The forum is hosted by the Rockford Public Library and the Rockford Register Star.