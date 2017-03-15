BBB sends out warning about smart appliances - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

BBB sends out warning about smart appliances

By Cody Carter, Internet Director
The Better Business Bureau is sending out a new warning about cyber crime.

The BBB says with more "smart" appliances like television sets, lights, appliances and home entertainment systems, security flaws can enable hackers to access your personal information.

They say while these "Internet of Things," or everyday objects that connect to the Internet, have an overall goal of making our lives easier, they also present growing privacy and security concerns.

The BBB says the best way to protect yourself is to change your passwords regularly, unsure your home WiFi is secure and keep your devices free of malware and viruses.

