Three teens arrested in stolen car case

Rockford Police say three teens were arrested Sunday night for allegedly riding around in a stolen car.

Police say officers saw a stolen vehicle in the area of Preston and Tay streets around 10 p.m. Sunday. They say officers attempted to stop the vehicle and the driver took off.

The vehicle crashed into a fence because of the snow when the driver attempted to turn down Avon Street. Police says the five to six people inside all got out and started to run away. Police caught and arrested three of them, all Rockford juveniles.

Police say a 14-year-old boy has been charged with unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle, criminal trespass to vehicle, resisting/obstructing police and a probation violation warrant; a 12-year-old boy has been charged with unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle, criminal trespass to vehicle and resisting/obstructing police; and a 16-year-old girl has been charged with unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle, criminal trespass to vehicle and resisting/obstructing police.

The 14-year-old and 12-year-old are being held in the Winnebago County Juvenile Detention Center. The 16-year-old was released to a guardian.