WREX hosting Rockford mayoral debate tonight

The Rockford mayoral election is just a few weeks away, and WREX wants to make sure voters know about the issues and candidates up on the ballot.

This Wednesday, 13 News will host a mayoral debate between the four candidates running to replace current Mayor Larry Morrissey : Rudy Valdez (I), Ronnie Manns (I), Brian Leggero (R) and Tom McNamara (D).

The event will take place at the Burpee Center at Rockford University from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. WREX will be streaming the event live.

WREX anchors Sean Muserallo and Kristin Crowley will be panelists for the event, which is free and open to the public.

Recently,13 News spoke with all of the candidates running for mayor. Below you will find information about each of the candidates. And at the top of the page are videos of in depth interviews WREX anchors conducted with all four.

Ronnie Manns (I):

Manns was born and raised in Tennessee to a single mother; he was the seventh of 10 siblings. After serving in the military, he moved to Rockford where he started out in security, but eventually opened his own businesses, Manns Logistics and R. Manns & Associates.

He is running on an idea called a "citizen bailout." Manns says he was inspired by the Obama administration's bailout of the automotive industry. He says under his version, however, he would give citizens the chance to go bill-free for 12 to 18 months.

"So here is what we want to do: you've heard of those debt relief companies, right? You go to them and you show them your bills and they take them over and help you pay them. It's basically along the same lines," Manns said.

In theory, Manns says citizens would use the money they are saving to spur the economy through shopping and developments. He said that revenue coming in would get the city on its feet.

Rudy Valdez (I):

Valdez has lived in Rockford for more than three decades, working for Sundstrand in Rockford for a majority of that time. With his adult children married with children of their own, he says he and his wife Julia are empty nesters and ready to take on their civic duty.

Valdez says he wants to work to strip salaries and benefits away from city aldermen as a cost-saving measure. He also says he will also work to make the city mayor a part-time position. In turn, he says he would push for a city manager who would be appointed by City Council. He says the way things are done now are expensive, and there's not enough accountability.

"As mayor, you could have someone who is your best friend who might not be qualified and nobody has a say except the mayor that they're hired. And all the department heads and the police chief report to that individual," he says. "As a city manager, the city manager gets hired with input from the mayor. That's input. But it's hired by the aldermen. So this way, they are accountable."

Tom McNamara (D):

McNamara's name might sound familiar, because his father John McNamara served as the city's mayor from 1981 to 1989. However, the city's current Third Ward Alderman says he has his own plans for the city — starting with making sure residents feel safer.

McNamara has proposed a 3-tiered approach to fighting the violent crime problem: first, build a larger police force; second, recommending the mayor's office focus solely on domestic violence and human trafficking in the city; and lastly, he says the city must focus on offenders who are released from prison and return to Rockford.

"Ninety-seven percent of them are coming back to communities like Rockford, and we have to be prepared to reduce their rate of recidivism."

Brian Leggero (R):

Leggero's name might sound familiar; he helped lead a charge for getting Cheap Trick in the Rock N' Roll Hall of Fame. The lifelong Rockford resident has been in the music business in the city for 26 years. But now, he says there's even more he can do for the City of Rockford outside of the music industry.

Leggero says open communications is the best way to solve a problem. That's why he's vowing to bring police scanners back to public channels in an effort to reduce crime. Leggero, a self-described vigilante, says he was disappointed when Rockford Police Chief Dan O'Shea made the move to have the scanners go dark back in 2016.

"We have two encrypted channels police can use for officer safety. A more informed citizenry is a safer citizenry," he says. "A lot of people really, really trusted that scanner to hear what was going on and we need to get it back."