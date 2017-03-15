UPDATE: Three-day strike for RPS 205 bus drivers, other workers has begun

Hundreds of Rockford bus drivers, paraprofessionals and nutrition service workers started picketing around 8 a.M. this morning.

Picketers say they're looking for higher pay to help cover rising employee health care costs.

A cause some parents supported on Wednesday by bringing coffee and food to workers on the picket line.

"They're on strike for the right reason, i love what they do for my kids and the hard work they put in," said mom of two RPS students Tabitha Pruitt.

But, not everyone is behind the cause. We spoke to one father who says he had to take three vacation days to make sure his son got to and from school.

That's because during the strike's three days school buses will not be running.

RPS opened school doors one hour early this morning and will continue to do so the next two days, unless workers and the district can reach an agreement early.

"i worry about the kids," said Gregory Elementary kitchen manager Cathy Loeppky. "I hope they're being fed. I know they're probably being taken care of, but i look forward to being back to my job as soon as we can and get to the bargaining table and get this resolved."

Despite nearly 900 workers going on strike today, RPS 205 continued classes as usual.

However, district officials say there were a few challenges.

"having school was the best option for keeping students safe and we feel that we did a pretty good job on the first day."

To make up for the lack of staff, the school district says administrators were called in to help, serving meals or assisting with classes.

District officials say they did hear complaints from parents.

One main concern being transportation. Parents reported major traffic congestion around multiple schools this afternoon due to buses not running.

Superintendent Dr. Ehren Jarrett says the district is meeting tonight to address today's concerns and decide whether to make any changes for Thursday and Friday.

"We have a plan and we are continuing to stick to that plan to go where the need is greatest, I think for today that plan was sufficient. Tomorrow is a new day and we'll continue to evaluate at the end of today and each day to make sure we did the right things to put students safety and a high quality learning environment first," said Dr. Jarrett.

One thing parents can expect to stay the same the rest of the week is no buses. The district says they have no plans to resume transportation efforts until the end of the strike.

Tuesday night, the RPS 205 School Board held its regularly scheduled meeting, but the strike was not discussed.

Callers are telling 13 News that there were cars backed up down streets and traffic jams near several schools while parents tried to pick up their kids.

The district says if a student is unable to attend school during the strike, parents should contact they child's school main office to report the absence.

Students will still receive breakfast and lunch each day, though meals will be different than what is on the published menu. Students will be served prepackaged meals, sandwiches and breakfast kits. All meals will comply with USDA guidelines.

Earlier this month, RPS 205 Superintendent Ehren Jarrett said the district wants to do what is best for their students, adding that "Keeping our schools open and providing a structured, safe learning environment for our students is our priority.”

A group of supporters rallied outside the RPS 205 Administration building Tuesday night. They chanted their demands for a contract and marched with posters along the street.

Supporter Mary Beth Westin with the Harlem Federation of Teachers said she was out Tuesday to stand behind workers to "Let them know that we value what they do and it's important to us that they stay strong because their contract influences all contracts."

Rockford Schools Superintendent Ehren Jarrett spoke Wednesday afternoon about the strike, calling it a "significant challenge," while adding that he is proud of the way people in the buildings "stepped up" Wednesday. His full address can be seen below.

