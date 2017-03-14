Residents, neighbors of The Grove come together ahead of opening

Brand new, controversial housing in Rockford is just a few months away from opening.

Tuesday night, neighbors and future residents of The Grove housing complex came together to talk about the upcoming change.

"We hope we can dissipate some of that animosity that's been going on and the feelings that have been bad for so long because you have got to let that stuff go because that stuff just gets toxic," said Donald Bondick, a resident in the area who used to be against The Grove.

Tuesday night's talk at Heartland Church was a far cry from the initial reaction to the Rockford Housing development on South New Towne Drive.

Some people once against the development, like Bondick, now say they want to build a positive relationship with their future neighbors.

The Grove housing will become home to many people from Fairgrounds Valley Housing. But it will also be home to veterans and others in need of affordable housing.

Some residents are still concerned about safety, parking and the density of The Grove, but the overall sentiment Tuesday night was it is time to accept the change.

"It's a lot of positive but at the same time, people, they need to come out. If they come out more and see what's going on and see what people are involved now, that'll help in terms of progress," said Shondale Gregory, who's moving into The Grove and currently lives in Fairgrounds Valley.

"Talk to neighbors and build relationships and get passed whatever happened the past year and a half and get to know people and open our doors and our hearts and our minds to we're going to have new neighbors," said Rockford Housing Authority CEO and President Ron Clewer.

Construction is set to finish in July, which is also when the first residents from Fairgrounds Valley should move in.