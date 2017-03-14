Byron school union, board to meet over contract disagreements - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

Byron school union, board to meet over contract disagreements

Posted:
BYRON (WREX) -

While RPS 205 braces for a strike, one could also happen in Byron's school district.

The Byron Education Association and the Board of Education Meet Wednesday for a mediation session. The union's last offer to the board included what's called a soft freeze, which the board deemed unreasonable. Negotiations have been going on for over a year. On March 1 the education association voted unanimously to file paperwork for an intent to strike. We'll keep you updated on Wednesday night's meeting. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WREX
10322 Auburn Road, Rockford, IL 61103
Switchboard: 815-335-2213
News tips: news@wrex.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WREX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.