Byron school union, board to meet over contract disagreements

While RPS 205 braces for a strike, one could also happen in Byron's school district.

The Byron Education Association and the Board of Education Meet Wednesday for a mediation session. The union's last offer to the board included what's called a soft freeze, which the board deemed unreasonable. Negotiations have been going on for over a year. On March 1 the education association voted unanimously to file paperwork for an intent to strike. We'll keep you updated on Wednesday night's meeting.