Aquin High School students continue tradition with prom draw

Prom is a time most high school students look forward to. At Aquin High School Tuesday, juniors and seniors picked their dates with a decades-old tradition.

"New dates, new skits, it's always fun," Senior Dennis Neery said. "The new themes for the prom, it's always a great experience."

This is Aquin's 91st prom draw. Here's how it works: the boys drew the names of girls at random in the library while the girls waited for them in the gym.

Then the boys came out and performed a skit before they revealed who their date is. It's a tradition, the school says, is about bonding with classmates.

"I think most people are in disbelief and a lot of people say they would hate it," Junior Class Adviser Michelle Gallagher said. "But I think after they kind of hear the rest of the story and hear what goes into it I think a lot of people are actually intrigued by it. It's less of a date and more like something fun to do with your classmates."

The tradition started back in 1926 to make sure all students had a date to prom.

