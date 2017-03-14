Guilford introduces Bazsali as new coach

Bruce Bazsali is excited for his new job. Guilford introduced the former Rockford Lutheran coach as its new head coach, and Bazsali is up for the challenge of bringing more wins to the Viking program. He plans on using his uptempo, spread attack to get Guilford back to prominence in the NIC-10.

"I just hope it will transition over," Bazsali said. "I've used almost the same formula at every school I've been at. I've been eventually successful at every school I've been at."

When Bazsali left Lutheran after this past season, he didn't intend on sticking around town much longer.

"I was looking out in Arizona," Bazsali said. "I had some offers out there and in the suburbs. I didn't know if I would stick around. But I'm kind of glad it worked out."

Bazsali wants to see this thing through and bring success to the Vikings.

"I see myself here enough to build it up to where it becomes something," he said. "I know I have at least five good years left. I don't know after that. I don't feel my age. I feel very good."

The Guilford players seem to feel good about their new coach. With 26 seniors coming back next year, Guilford could be ready for a quick turnaround.