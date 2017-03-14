Gorman makes the case for historic Amerock hotel vs. new construction

Funding has been a challenge for a the Amerock Hotel and Conference Center proposal.

Monday night in their committee meeting, several aldermen expressed frustration with the progress of the project.

"I thought after all the meetings with the aldermen, we would see some sort of change," said Ald. Kevin Frost, R-Fourth Ward. "I just feel like we're not seeing any change, we're just getting the same information over and over again."

No amendments or changes to the development agreement have come forward since it was originally presented to aldermen.

So the city is still being asked to pay $13 million for a conference center. Gorman and company would pay $64 million for the 160-room hotel.

It was suggested the city should consider tearing down the historic Amerock building and build a new hotel from scratch. Gary Gorman, the president of Gorman & Company, said it wouldn't make funding the project any easier.

"Berkshire Hathway is investing eight figures in this project," said Gorman. "They would not do it if it was a 3-story, wood frame prototype building. Is it more expensive, yes, but it allows us to attract more capital and make the project feasible."

Ald. Venita Hervey, D-Fifth Ward, expressed her reservations with using so much of the city's redevelopment fund on two projects: the hotel and the indoor market.

"I want to know the whole picture of what I'm voting on and what I'm really concerned about is that I'm not getting it," said Hervey.

The committee members agreed to send the proposal to the full council for consideration.