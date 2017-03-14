Organizers share vision for newly approved Rockford Indoor City Market

Rockford City Market will have a new next door neighbor in a few years. Rockford aldermen approved funding for an Indoor City Market to go in on Madison Street.

The Rock River Development Partnership says the indoor market will be similar, but not the same as the outdoor one.

"The space is flexible so it can be set up and torn down into many different ways and be used for a lot of different things," says City Market Manager Cathy McDermott.

The plan is for there to be space for cooking and art classes, art shows, and pop-up markets. McDermott says there will also be four permanent food vendors inside. A shared use commercial kitchen space will be open 24-7 for budding entrepreneurs trying to break in.

"I think that's what we're most excited about is this is another avenue for entrepreneurs to establish themselves within the community," says River District Association Board President Josh Albrecht.

A few downtown store owners tell 13 News they're concerned about how the indoor market will impact parking. Many saying it's tough to find spots in the area now. But the RRDP says that's an issue that's on its radar. Saying the Madison Street Corridor Improvement Plan is taking steps to address that as well.

"I think there really is quite a bit of parking but we'll obviously look at that and how you address those concerns," says McDermott.

"I'm sure that there were people at the start of the outdoor City Market that said, 'how's this going to effect my business, how's that going to effect traffic, and how's this going to effect parking?'," says Albrecht. "Now every Friday in the summer the RRDP has done a wonderful job of creating a place everyone wants to come to."

The RRDP says the market will be open five days a week, with the commercial kitchen open 7 days a week. It's hoping to have it up and running near the end of the 2018 outdoor City Market.