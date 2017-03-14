Two dead in apparent murder/suicide in Boone County

The Boone County Sheriff’s Office says two people are dead after an apparent murder/suicide in Caledonia.

The sheriff's office says deputies went to a residence on Cummings Road for a welfare check on Monday and found the two people, a husband and wife in their 40's, dead.

Authorities say they both appeared to have died from gunshot wounds. The preliminary investigation indicates the deaths were the result of a murder/suicide from a domestic violence incident.

The investigation is ongoing, but authorities say there is no danger to the public at this time.

The names of the deceased have not been released by authorities.