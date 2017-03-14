Resume workshop held for job seekers

There are a number of job fairs around the Stateline coming up, and the Workforce Connection is helping people prepare for those.

The organization hosted a resume workshop Tuesday to make sure those looking for a job can put their best foot forward.

For those who did not make it out to the workshop, they can still stop in to the Workforce Connection for an expert to help tweak their resume.

"Now everything's online and there are a lot of different tricks and nuances on how to apply for a job and how to prepare for employment," says John Strandin with the Workforce Connection. "We try to help people do their best."

The Workforce Connection is hosting a job fair next Tuesday, March 21 at the St. Elizabeth Catholic Community Center, 1536 South Main Street in Rockford. The job fair will be held from 9 a.m. until noon. Below are a list of employers who will be there.

Customer Service

City of Rockford

ServiCom

Health Care

Alden Debes

Community Care Systems, Inc.

TKOOS-Taking Care Of Our Seniors

Manufacturing

Ring Containers Technologies

Retail

Firestone

Goodwill

Seasonal

Rockford Park District

Security Services

Securitas Security, Inc.

Staffing Agency

Sure Staffing

Workplace Staffing

Banking

Alpine Bank

Transportation

Spirit CDL Training

Rockford Public Schools 205

R.L. Leek Industries, Inc.