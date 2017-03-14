RPS 205 bus drivers, paraprofessionals and nutrition workers set to strike Wed.

Day one of a planned three-day strike of bus drivers and other employees at Rockford Public Schools starts Wednesday morning.

About 900 school bus drivers, paraprofessionals and nutrition services workers will be going on strike. Those workers are looking for higher pay, which they say they need to help cover high employee health care costs.

A group of supporters rallied outside the RPS 205 Administration building Tuesday night. They chanted their demands for a contract and marched with posters along the street.

The school district and the union reached an impasse a few weeks ago, leading up to this strike. RPS 205 says it gave its last, best and final offer to the workers at the end of January.

Negotiations are set to resume Wednesday, the first day of the strike. Tuesday night a regular RPS 205 board meeting is scheduled.

Parents whose children take the bus will need to find a way to get them to school some other way. The district says school will stay in session throughout this three-day strike, even though buses will not run. Transportation for after-school activities like sports will also not be provided.

Schools will open one hour earlier than normal to help accommodate parents and guardians dropping off their children before work. School will let out at the normal times and students should be picked up as scheduled, the district says.

Students will still receive breakfast and lunch each day, though meals will be different than what is on the published menu. Students will be served prepackaged meals, sandwiches and breakfast kits. All meals will comply with USDA guidelines.

Earlier this month, RPS 205 Superintendent Ehren Jarrett said the district wants to do what is best for their students, adding that "Keeping our schools open and providing a structured, safe learning environment for our students is our priority.”

Austin Love will be covering the strike live Wednesday morning for 13 News Today.