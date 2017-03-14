13 WREX launches Rockford market’s first news drone “REX-1”

13 WREX is excited to announce it has added a new story-telling tool to its arsenal. The “REX-1” news drone made its debut Tuesday on 13 News at 6 and will provide unique perspective for viewers across the area.

“REX-1” is the first of its kind in the Rockford television market and is equipped with a high-definition video camera that will provide 13 WREX viewers with compelling video of traffic events, weather news, daily news stories and breaking news.

“13 WREX is always at the leading front of innovation in our market,” said 13 WREX News Director Josh Morgan. “This new drone technology will allow us to provide our viewers with unique news content they simply cannot get anywhere else in Rockford. We are excited to share all of the new ways we can provide this exclusive content.”

“REX-1” will be a regular part of 13 WREX newscasts and will also have a dedicated web page on WREX.com, where viewers can take a look at video shot by the drone.

13 WREX’s drone is operated by an on-staff FAA drone pilot. 13 WREX has plans to expand its fleet of licensed pilots and drones in the near future.