Winnebago County SA: No charges for security guard who shot bank robber

Police on the scene of a bank robbery at Alpine Bank in Rockford

Authorities announced Tuesday that the security officer who shot and killed a bank robber in Rockford earlier this year was acting in self-defense and will not be charged with a crime.

Winnebago County State's Attorney Joe Bruscato and Rockford Police Chief Dan O'Shea announced that Metro Enforcement Security guard Brian Harrison was justified in his actions and will not be charged with a crime.

Harrison is a former Winnebago County Sheriff's deputy who was working as a guard at the Alpine Bank at 2218 North Mulford Road on Friday, January 20 when 34-year-old Laurence Turner, of Rockford, came in to rob the bank armed with a gun.

Police say Turner first shot his gun in the air when he entered the bank, and Harrison shot Turner twice, killing him. Harrison was placed on administrative leave after the shooting.

State's Attorney Bruscato praised Harrison's quick thinking, saying "There's no doubt that the Metro officer's actions saved the lives of those in the bank and himself."

During the press conference Tuesday, Police Chief O'Shea said that Turner's family cooperated with the investigation and that they were "not complicit in his crimes."

Police believe Turner was also be responsible for other armed robbery incidents in Rockford including at Mincemoyer Jewelers, 6585 Lexus Drive, on November 23, Member's Alliance Credit Union, 6951 Olde Creek Road, on December 16, and Harvard State Bank, 2470 Eastrock Drive, on November 28.

Police say detectives were able to link Turner to these other crimes based on physical, scientific and other evidence recovered during the investigation. As a result of Turner’s death, these other investigations are now considered closed.

Bruscato said that if Turner had survived his injuries, he would have faced multiple charges, including attempted murder and attempted armed robbery.

Authorities say both marijuana and opiates were found in Turner's system during his autopsy.

No customers were inside the bank at the time, although police say one customer was in a vehicle in the drive-thru. No employees were injured during the attempted robbery.