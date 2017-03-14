Rockford man charged with robbing woman outside church

A Rockford man has been arrested for allegedly robbing a woman in a church parking lot Sunday morning.

Police say Thomas Ridenbaugh, 33, has been charged with robbery.

Rockford Police say officers were called out the St. Paul Lutheran Church in the 800 block of Locust Street around 11:30 a.m. Sunday. A victim there told police that she was in the parking lot of the church when a man came up to her and threatened to shoot her if she didn't give him her purse.

The victim gave up her purse and the suspect ran away. Police say the woman was able to give officers a detailed description of the suspect.

Sunday night, officers were called out to an abandoned residence in the 700 block of Cherry Street on a report of people trespassing there. Police found Ridenbaugh and a woman inside the building.

Police say Ridenbaugh matched the description of the robbery suspect and was arrested. The woman was released without being charged.

Police say the investigation into this case is ongoing.