Vanity closing stores at CherryVale, around country

13 News has confirmed that all Vanity store locations in the country are closing, including the one at the CherryVale Mall.

The women's clothing store company filed bankruptcy earlier this month.

Representatives from CherryVale Mall say the closure is not related to the local retail market.

This announcement comes after the retail chain The Limited and tech store Simply Mac closed at the mall in recent months.

CherryVale Mall says it will make an announcement once leases are in place to fill those storefronts.

RELATED: CherryVale Mall announces new youth policy