Rockford aldermen approve amended agreement for Indoor Market

Approved. Rockford's downtown is getting an Indoor Market.

Aldermen just voted on the deal Monday night. It wasn't unanimous. A 9 to vote 4 to in fact. But afterward, the developer expressed his gratitude to the council and community.

"Grateful to everybody who's worked really hard to talk to the aldermen to champion the city market, our vendors, community

Members there was a lot of support," said Peter Provenzano, the President of the Rock River Development Partnership.



The Indoor Market is going in on Madison Street downtown.



It will have room for 3 to 4 permanent stores, but will also have enough space to host city market type events indoors.



Monday night aldermen approved about a dozen amendments to the original agreement with the RRDP. A few things in particular dealt with how munch money it gets from the city and for how long. In all, the taxpayer commitment is roughly $4 million over 20 years.



Alderman Linda McNeely says she voted against the proposal because the RRDP needed city funding at all.



"Market has been very successful during the summer, so I really believe they should be able to move forward without depending on the city," said McNeely.

What's next? The Rock River Development Partnership can move forward with other funding sources and eventually construction permits. The goal: to have the new Indoor Market up and running by the end of the outdoor city market next year.