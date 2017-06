A Beloit teacher's aide is arrested accused of exposing his genitals to a student with disabilities.

45-year-old Scott Swanson was arrested Monday morning and faces several charges.

Police say Swanson exposed himself to a 17-year-old who have behavioral and mental health disabilities. Swanson is a teacher's aide at Richardson School.

Police say Swanson also had methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. He is behind bars at the Rock County Jail.