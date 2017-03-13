NIU women qualify for WNIT

Following an appearance in the Mid-American Conference Championship, the NIU women’s basketball team was selected to the Women’s National Invitational Tournament Monday night to clinch its first postseason berth since 1995. NIU owns a 21-11 record this season, its first 20-win season since 1993-94.



The Huskies will play at South Dakota State Thursday in the first round.



“This is a great day for the program and a great opportunity to play postseason basketball. It really shows a commitment by everyone involved with the program and NIU Athletics,” said Head Coach Lisa Carlsen. “It’s also a great opportunity for our student-athletes and if anyone deserves a trip to the postseason, it’s this group of young ladies.”



Northern Illinois University made five NCAA Tournament appearances in the 1990’s (1990, 1992-95) and one in the National Women’s Invitational Tournament, a precursor to the WNIT, in 1991.



In its lone NWIT appearance, Northern Illinois University finished 1-2 in the pool play format, falling to Houston (83-71) and UAB (78-71) before bouncing back with a victory over Notre Dame in its tournament finale, 84-82. The 1990-91 Huskies played a program-record 35 games that season and posting a 25-10 mark, the second-most wins in NIU history.



The Huskies are coming off their best conference tournament performance in over two decades when it won the 1995 Midwestern Collegiate Conference Tournament to make its last NCAA appearance in program history.