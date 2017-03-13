RPS 205 strike just days away - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

RPS 205 strike just days away

Posted:
ROCKFORD, Ill. (AP) -

On Wednesday hundreds of RPS 205 workers go on strike. Here's what it means for your student.

School will stay open but the strike involves bus drivers, paraprofessionals and nutrition services workers.
That means students who take the bus to and from school need to find another way there and back.
The strike starts Wednesday and runs through Friday.
Workers want more money to cover health insurance premiums. Negotiations resume Wednesday.

