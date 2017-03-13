Brunner to Appear in 4th Straight NCAA Tournament

Freeport native and Aquin graduate Sophie Brunner will end her Arizona State career with four consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances.

The Lady Sun Devils are the Stockton Region's 8-seed and play 9-seed Michigan State on Friday in the first round of the women's tournament.

Brunner's senior season saw the two-time IHSA state champion lead the Lady Sun Devils in scoring (13.5 points per game) and rebounding (7.4 boards per contest).

The Lady Bulldogs standout isn't the only local product playing in March Madness. Byron native Sophie Reecher and MAC champion Toledo are also in the Stockton region as the 10-seed and will play 7-seed Creighton in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.