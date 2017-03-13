Jordan Lynch Excited to Join NIU Football Coaching Staff

Jordan Lynch wowed NIU Football fans during a career that saw the quarterback amass more than 10,000 all-purpose yards. Now the former Huskie great is a member of the team's coaching staff, assigned to running backs for the 2017 season. He's back where it all began.

"I'm excited to be back, to be back here and to have some of those memories, it still smells the same," said a smiling Lynch at NIU's Pro Day.

Rod Carey is also pumped to welcome back the former NIU star

"He's going to be a fine football coach. He's ready. If he wasn't, I wouldn't have hired him," Carey said. "It's an understatement to say it that way, but I'm excited to have him back."

Lynch spent a short period of his pro career with the Chicago Bears before a productive stint in the Canadian Football League in Edmonton.

"Some of my best years playing football were out in the CFL. Especially my first year, I win the Grey Cup. That doesn't happen," Lynch said.

Not to mention scoring the Grey Cup-winning touchdown. All that aside, Lynch knows what it takes to prepare in his new role.

"I sat in the meetings early. I learned what coaches go through with game-planning and stuff like that. That's something that also benefited me over the years."

Lynch's return to an NIU team he helped bring to national prominence already has fans and alumni buzzing.

"It's huge for the program and for the support from the fans," says graduating NIU senior Drew Hare. "Why they hear Jordan Lynch is a coach now, it should gain popularity and excitement from some people."

The former NIU QB brings a valuable perspective to a running back unit that will learn a lot from Lynch.

"I learned the playbook my whole life as a quarterback," said Lynch. "I'll teach the playbook to them as a quarterback so they can view different things, not just learn it as a running back. I think I can bring that aspect to them."

Spring football is right around the corner, with an NIU legend and NCAA record holder coming home to a familiar sideline.