WREX to host Rockford mayoral forum this Wednesday - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

WREX to host Rockford mayoral forum this Wednesday

Posted:
By Cody Carter, Internet Director
Connect
Rudy Valdez Rudy Valdez
Ronnie Manns Ronnie Manns
Brian Leggero Brian Leggero
Tom McNamara Tom McNamara
ROCKFORD (WREX) -

The Rockford mayoral election is just a few weeks away, and WREX wants to make sure voters know about the issues and candidates up on the ballot. 

This Wednesday, 13 News will host a mayoral debate between the four candidates running: Rudy Valdez (I), Ronnie Manns (I), Brian Leggero (R) and Tom McNamara (D). 

The event will take place at the Burpee Center at Rockford University from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. 

WREX anchors Sean Muserallo and Kristin Crowley will be panelists for the event, which is free and open to the public.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WREX
10322 Auburn Road, Rockford, IL 61103
Switchboard: 815-335-2213
News tips: news@wrex.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WREX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.