WREX to host Rockford mayoral forum this Wednesday

The Rockford mayoral election is just a few weeks away, and WREX wants to make sure voters know about the issues and candidates up on the ballot.

This Wednesday, 13 News will host a mayoral debate between the four candidates running: Rudy Valdez (I), Ronnie Manns (I), Brian Leggero (R) and Tom McNamara (D).

The event will take place at the Burpee Center at Rockford University from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.

WREX anchors Sean Muserallo and Kristin Crowley will be panelists for the event, which is free and open to the public.