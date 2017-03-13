Former Lutheran coach Bazsali takes over at Guilford

Former Rockford Lutheran coach Bruce Bazsali will take over as Guilford High School’s head football coach for the 2017 season. His coaching career spans 49 years; he’ll spend his 50th season with the Guilford Vikings. Bazsali announced his resignation in December after eight years at Lutheran and a 53-24 record. Bazsali is the school’s winningest football coach.

Two Lutheran coaches – Tim Sughroue and Jeff Luedke – plan to join Bazsali at Guilford. Sughroue spent the 2016 season with Rockford Lutheran as an assistant coach under Bazsali. He was head coach at Hononegah High School for 10 years with a 73-32 record and eight straight playoff appearances. Luedke is a 1970 Guilford grad and member of Guilford’s Hall of Fame. He has coached at Lutheran since 2000. The appointments are pending Rockford School Board approval.

“Coach Bazsali’s energy, vision and new approach really impressed the interview committee, which included Guilford parents and football players. We’re excited about the upcoming season,” said Guilford Athletic Director Augie Toldo. The team could have as many as 26 juniors return for their senior year in 2017.

Former Guilford head coach Mel Gilfillan resigned after the most recent season. He started with the Vikings in 2001.