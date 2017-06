Gordmans Stores, Inc. has announced it is filing for bankruptcy protection and plans to liquidate the inventory of its 106 discount stores.

The company announced Monday that it is filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

The Omaha, Nebraska-based company has stores in 22 states, including locations in Rockford and Machesney Park.

The CEO of Gordmans says stores will continue to operate as normal until further notice.

The company has posted losses in five of the past six quarters.