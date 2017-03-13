Authorities identify woman killed in Belvidere apartment fire

Authorities in Boone County have released the name of the person killed in a Belvidere apartment fire Friday night.

Boone County Coroner Rebecca Wigget says 36-year-old Melissa Darling-Krauchunas, of Belvidere, was killed in the fire. The preliminary cause of death is listed being from smoke inhalation,

The death is still under investigation by the Boone County Coroner's Office, Belvidere Police and Illinois State Police.

Fire officials say there were a total of 24 victims in the fire: in addition to the death of Darling-Krauchunas, a total of 15 people had to be taken to local hospitals and 10 others were treated at the scene.

Some residents inside at the time of the fire say they had to help others out as they waited for firefighters.

"As I was coming out the back here there (were) two little girls stuck in the second level and I had them drop to me out the window. And there was a dude in the hallway and I had him pulled out too," said Levi Parks who lived in the apartment complex.

Several families were displaced as a result but the Red Cross was on the scene to help support those families.

The cause of the fire at the 14-unit apartment complex is still under investigation.