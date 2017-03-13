Gas prices drop around Rockford - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

Gas prices drop around Rockford

By Cody Carter, Internet Director
ROCKFORD (WREX) -

Gas prices around Rockford are down slightly over the past week. 

The price for a gallon of gas averaged $2.24 in Rockford this past week, down 3.6 cents. The national average is at $2.29 per gallon, down 1.3 cents. 

Gas prices in Rockford are 2.9 cents higher than one month ago, and 29.7 cents higher than a year ago. 

Areas near Rockford and their current gas prices: Milwaukee, $2.22 per gallon, down 1.4 cents from last week's $2.23; Madison, $2.21 per gallon, down 0.9 cents from last week's $2.22; Chicago, $2.44 per gallon, down 6 cents from last week's $2.50.

Information from www.gasbuddy.com

