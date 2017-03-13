Janesville man charged with firing handgun inside home

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WREX) -- A Janesville man has been arrested after he allegedly fired a handgun inside a house early Monday morning.

Janesville Police say they were called out just after midnight to the 2300 block of Garden Drive. Police say they were responding to a shots fired call there, and once on scene heard the shots themselves.

A woman inside the house called 911, saying the gunshots were coming from inside that home. No one was hurt.

Officers arrested 59-year-old Michael Howard, of Janesville, on preliminary charges including endangering safety, disorderly conduct while armed, threats to law enforcement, and resisting an officer.