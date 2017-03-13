Rockford Police investigate after shooting incident Sunday

Rockford Police are investigating after a person was injured during a shooting Sunday afternoon.

Police say an 18-year-old man was walking in the area of 600 Bruce Street when a person he knew came up to him and started arguing with him. The victim says the two had an altercation last year over clothing.

The victim told police the other person fired one gunshot at him during their argument before running away.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries to his calf.

Police say the victim was not forthcoming when speaking with police, and they say he gave them information that was "less than truthful."

Police are continuing to investigate and anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Rockford Police or Crime Stoppers.