Rockford Police: Victim robbed outside of church Sunday

Rockford Police say a 20-year-old woman was robbed as she was walking into church Sunday morning.

Police say the victim was walking through the parking lot of her church in the 800 block of Locust Street around 11:30 a.m. Sunday when a suspect approached her and grabbed her purse off her shoulder.

The victim told police the man threatened to shoot her, but she did not see a gun during the robbery.

Police were able to locate the woman's cell phone and charger nearby.