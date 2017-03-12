Machesney Park declares snow emergency - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

Machesney Park declares snow emergency

Posted:
MACHESNEY PARK (WREX) -

The Village of Machesney Park says it will be declaring a Snow Emergency at 1:00 a.m. Monday.

The declaration means drivers may not park on any village road until it has been completely cleared of snow. Tickets will be issued to any drivers that violate the rule.

The village also reminds residents and businesses to not deliberately place snow from any private property onto any public streets or sidewalks.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WREX
10322 Auburn Road, Rockford, IL 61103
Switchboard: 815-335-2213
News tips: news@wrex.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WREX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.