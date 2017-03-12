Boone County rallies around victims of Friday apartment complex fire

Boxes and boxes of clothes, shampoo and blankets line the inside of the Boone County Fire Station.

"My heart was overwhelmed that i had to step outside and breathe a few minutes and come back in," said Misty Short.

On Friday, Misty, along with dozens of other residents lost their homes and possessions when a fire ripped through the three-story apartment complex.

But, as that smoke settled, the Belvidere community came out in full force to help.

"I'm actually proud of being a person who lives in Belvidere. I did not think that our community could come together and do such a outreach for us, but they did and I'm very proud of them," said Misty.

The Boone Co. Fire Women's Auxiliary began asking for donations on Saturday, and as you can see. the response has been overwhelming.

"This is Belvidere, right here, this is what our community does," said President of the Women's Auxiliary Michelle Dixon.

The organization held a similar drive for the victims of the April 2015 tornadoes. It says this weekend's response is even bigger.

"People are kind of surprised about it, 'Oh, they did this for us, yes, they did this for us. We don't know you, but this is what we do," said Dixon.

Helping residents like Misty get back on her feet...

"They've definitely made the fall a little softer," said Misty.

...and begin the slow process of replacing her lost belongings.

If you would like to help, the Women's Auxiliary says it's still accepting donations in the form of gift cards.

All items left over from this weekend's drive will be distributed to other charities and organizations throughout Boone Co.

