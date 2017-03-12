Stamp Collectors turn out for annual show in Rockford

Thousands of stamps filled the Forest Hill Lodge this weekend for the annual Rockford Stamp Show.

Around a dozen dealers were in attendance for this year's event.

Stamp enthusiasts and collectors were able to look and purchase stamps from decades ago.

Organizers say they invited people to attend from all over the country.

"Stamp collecting is the hobby of kings and king of hobbies. That's something we used to say. King George V was a big stamp collector in the 30's and President FDR was a big collector, so that was the heyday of stamp collecting," says Rockford Stamp Show Chairman Tim Wait.

This was the 59th year for the stamp show.