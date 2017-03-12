Northwestern's NCAA Tournament Drought Is Over

Northwestern will finally get to put on dancing shoes - the Wildcats earned an at-large bid to the 2017 NCAA Tournament, the first in program history.

Chris Collins' team has amassed a 23-win season and won two games at the Big Ten Tournament.

The Wildcats earned the West Region's #8 seed and will face #9 seed Vanderbilt in the first round of the tournament on Friday in Salt Lake City. Should Northwestern win that matchup, they will draw the winner of the Gonzaga-South Dakota State matchup in the Round of 32.

Joining Northwestern in the NCAA Tournament are six teams from the Big Ten. The corresponding matchups are listed below:

East Region: #8 Wisconsin vs #9 Virginia Tech

Midwest Region: #4 Purdue vs #13 Vermont; #7 Michigan vs #10 Oklahoma State; #8 Miami vs #9 Michigan State

South Region: #5 Minnesota vs #12 Middle Tennessee State

West Region: #6 Maryland vs #11 Xavier