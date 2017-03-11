Stateline gets hit with several inches of snow

Wintry weather has finally made it to the Stateline! A Winter Weather Advisory will last until 2 p.m. Monday though steady snow wraps up in the late morning hours.

Light, scattered snow showers will persist throughout the afternoon and into tonight. Snow accumulations should stay between 3 and 5 inches for most of our area, with a few spots hitting higher than 5 inches. Light, fluffy snow will make for slick roads. Drive carefully and allow for extra commute time.



Gusty winds will also reduce visibility and create blowing snow. Wind gusts will likely clock in near 20-25 mph, and will also give us a wind chill value near 20 degrees this afternoon.

Snow tapers off tonight and we dry up for Tuesday. Tuesday we will see a high of 28, then highs in the 30's throughout the week.

Snow should melt by the weekend with high temperatures expected to climb to the upper 40's.