Rockford Fire Department installs free smoke alarms

On Saturday, Red Cross volunteers teamed up with Rockford firefighters to help install smoke detectors in neighborhood homes.

The fire department focused its efforts around College Ave. in Rockford.



Firefighters said it's an area that has been identified as one of the city's fire hot spots.

"You know this is what we like to do... go door to door and make sure people have working smoke detectors, because it really does make a difference," said Rockford Fire Department Division Chief Matt Knott.

The Rockford Fire Department reminds people to check their smoke detectors to make sure they're working.