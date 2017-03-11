Car hits power pole; crash occurs near shots fired call

Rockford Police responded to a shots fired call early Saturday morning and found a car that hit a power pole.

Police say around 3:00 a.m. Saturday neighbors in the 2600 block of Young St. reported the sounds of gunshots.

When police arrived they came across a car that hit a power pole nearby. ComEd says the crash caused power outages for 17 people in the area. Power is expected to be restored around 1:00 p.m. Saturday.

Rockford Police say no one was in the car when they arrived but there were bullets found inside the vehicle.