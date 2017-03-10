UPDATE: One person dead, 13 taken to hospital after apartment fire

UPDATE: Belvidere Fire officials say at least one person is dead and several are hurt after a fire at a Belvidere apartment complex on Jackson St. Friday night.

Fire officials tell 13 WREX that there are a total of 24 victims in the fire. Belvidere Police say approximately 15 people were taken to local hospitals, 10 were treated at the scene and one woman in her 30s has passed away. That person has yet to be identified.

Several families are displaced as a result but the Red Cross was on the scene to help support those families.

All people were out of the 14-apartment complex as of our last update with fire officials around 11:30 p.m. Belvidere's Fire Captain did tell us that good Samaritans were first on the scene and actually helped pull people from the burning building.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation and fire crews expect to be on scene until at least 2 a.m. Saturday.

The exact time the fire started is still not known, but 13 WREX started to hear calls to fire departments around 9:45 p.m. Belvidere Police say callers reported seeing people jumping from the apartment building to escape the fire.

When we arrived on scene there were more than 100 firefighters on scene, just on the side of the building we were stationed. Belvidere officials say it took 18 area fire departments three hours to put out the blaze.

The State Fire Marshal along with Illinois State Police are conducting the fire investigation. The cause of the fire is still unknown.

We have two Facebook videos from the scene right here in the article for you. Just scroll down to see them. We have also embedded a series of tweets from people who witnessed tonight's fire. Scroll past the two videos to read those tweets.

We will continue to update this story as soon as we learn any new information.



Prayers for the people and first responders involved in tonight's apartment fire in Belvidere... — Colton Bahling (@Coltron7) March 11, 2017

Several fire engines are trying to put out a possible fatal fire in the 800 block of West Jackson Street in Belvidere. @rrstar pic.twitter.com/Fsg4S2BK26 — Susan Vela (@susanvela) March 11, 2017

Thousands of miles away but the families and first responders of the fire in belvidere are certainly in my prayers. Stay safe — Jake Clark (@Jclark9615) March 11, 2017

Prayers to the families involved in the Belvidere fire and all the responders. ?????? — Angela (@asinople34) March 11, 2017

My heart is in Belvidere tonight. Thinking about everyone affected by the fire — Claire Senglaub (@clairesenglaub) March 11, 2017

It was so heartbreaking watching the live feed of the apartment fire in Belvidere ?? — Erin (@ItsErinNicole) March 11, 2017

There is a large apartment fire in Belvidere.



Multiple crews responded to W. Jackson Street to the fire.



There is fire coming from the building and crews are battling the blaze on ladders and on the ground.

13 News has a crew at the scene and will update this story throughout the night.