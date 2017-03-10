Rockford Fire installing free smoke alarms Saturday

Saturday morning the Rockford Fire Department will work to make residents in the city of Rockford a lot safer in a partnership with the Red Cross RFD will install free smoke alarms for a number of houses.

On average, seven people die every day in house fires nationwide. The fire department wants to help residents be safer and more aware in the event of a fire to help that effort along they'll also be providing fire safety resources to residents as well. RFD says that if you already have smoke alarms to make sure you test them at least once a month.