United Way launches Writer-in-Residence program

Inspiring young artists and writers, that's what the United Way is hoping to do with a new program.

The Writer-in-Residence program is a new initiative to allow artist to use a Strong Neighborhood's House as an office.



The program will be located at the ?8th Avenue Strong Neighborhoods House, located at 908 8th Avenue in Rockford



United Way hopes this will encourage young people interested in art to pursue their dream.

Right now, the United Way is looking for an artist to fill that role.

"It's an important part of a strong neighborhood and to be able to reach out to the that community and say we're here you know and our space is your space was just something kind of wanted to you know take a lead on," said neighborhood impact manager for Midtown Grant Schubert.

Artists interested in the Writer-in-Residence program can submit a cover letter and two pieces of sample work by email to Schubert at grant@unitedwayrrv.org.