Loves Park officers recognized for heroic actions during fire

Less than a year ago, a fire ripped through a Loves Park apartment building on the 4100 block of Applewood Ln.



"If it hadn't been for the police department that night, i really don't know if we would be sitting here," said apartment resident Derek Nichol.



Nichol remembers waking up to the smell of smoke around 3 a.m. on May 2, 2016.



"I looked through the peep hole and you could see fire, so i knew we were trapped," said Nichol.



The only way out... a window.



"Once they heard the window break that's when they came running over to us, and the minute they heard it, it was a matter of seconds that they were over there and helping us out," added Nichol.



But, instead of a firefighter climbing up to the rescue, it was a Loves Park police officer.



"There was no having to ask or tell people what to do anything everybody just did what had to be done," said Loves Park Sergeant Michael Landman.



An off-duty Cherry Valley officer called 911 and five Loves Park police officers showed up before firefighters. They helped save more than a dozen people from the burning building.



"A lot of times in those kinds of situations, the firefighters get all the credit for the fires, and they deserve a lot of the credit, but in that instance, it wasn't the firefighters who saved our lives, it was the cops," said Nichol.



Their brave efforts haven't gone unnoticed. Last weekend, the Loves Park VFW nominated all five for the "Officer of the Year Award."



"It's something officers do across the country everyday," added Landman.



Heroic actions that Derek and his wife continue to be thankful for everyday. The Nichols are doing well. They now live just a few blocks away from the police station in a single-level home.

